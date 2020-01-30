AJ Styles Doesn’t Blame Edge For Shoulder Injury, Says He’ll Be Back For Wrestlemania

It was reported earlier today that AJ Styles is expected to be back for Wrestlemania from his separated shoulder, as it’s believed he will only be out for 4-6 weeks. In a video on his Mixer channel (via Fightful), Styles confirmed the injury and said that he would be back for Wrestlemania.

He also said that there was “zero blame” on Edge for the injury and said that it was his own fault. He added that he wants to wrestle Edge in the future. He said that he “doesn’t expect to be out very long” and that he thinks he will “be back before they think I’m ready.” He said that he has work to do and it bothers him that he’s not working. He thanked fans for checking on him and said he will be okay.

He added: “I’m not missing WrestleMania. I’ll scratch and claw my way there.“