AJ Styles Excited For Jeff Jarrett Going Into the WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Which Story He Wants Jarrett to Tell

– AJ Styles spoke in a new video from WWE about Jeff Jarrett going into the WWE Hall of Fame and more. Highlights are below, per WZ:

On Jeff Jarrett going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “When I heard that Jeff Jarrett was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame I was super excited. I am so excited for him. Listen, Jeff started in the WWE. There were a few other things before that but WWE is where he made a name for himself, I think. I’ve worked with Jeff a lot. I’ve gotten to know Jeff personally so with everything that he has done for me personally I can’t help but be excited for him and proud that he’s going to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

On Jeff Jarrett’s life outside of pro wrestling: “I’ll tell you, Jeff has been through a lot. I remember his wife passing and I was with him through that happening. It was a tough time for him. For everything that he has been through and to fight through… I am just glad to be a friend of his. He’s got a great family and I am just glad to be around him.”

On the Superstars that have come to WWE from “other companies” that Jarrett has helped: “‘Other companies’ (Laughs) Yes, Jeff has helped, absolutely. I could be the one he’s helped the most. No doubt. There are others that are here like Bobby Roode, Luke Gallows… a number of guys that you may have forgot he’s helped. When we talk about Road Dogg or Ron Killings, there are so many people that he’s helped that you don’t even know. I am definitely one of them.”

On Jeff being a part of a certain “club” in Japan with AJ: “Yes, a certain ‘club’ in Japan that he found his way into over there. Again, we had fun, I love Jeff. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

On a story he’d like to hear Jeff tell at the WWE Hall of Fame: “There’s a lot of stories that can be told from Jeff. I am not sure if I could pinpoint just one but I wouldn’t doubt if I heard a couple names that are here now in those stories, for sure.”