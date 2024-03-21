AJ Styles Explains Why He Attacked LA Knight at WWE Elimination Chamber

– During a recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar AJ Styles discussed his feud with LA Knight, who will face later next month at WrestleMania 40 and how he blames LA Knight for not competing in Elimination Chamber. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

AJ Styles on how he will hurt anyone who gets in his way: “Anybody who steps in my way is going to get hurt. I’m done doing the right thing, I’m gonna do my thing. That’s what I’m gonna do from here on out and if you get in my way, I’m going to have to hurt you. … I’m gonna make it where you don’t even want to be in the same ring as me anymore because you’re gonna get hurt.”

On blaming LA Knight for not getting into the Elimination Chamber: “I would at least have been in the Elimination Chamber had he not came down to commentate for some reason and then poured water on me. You could say I’m dedicated, I flew 22 hours just to beat the p*** out of him.”

On if he has any respect for LA Knight: “You gotta respect what he’s been through to get where he’s at. I’ve been there, done that. I know exactly how it feels for someone to believe in you and all you need is a chance. He got his chance and now people don’t stop saying ‘Yeah.’ Kudos to him for getting the job done when I know there’s frustration there.”

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight takes place during WrestleMania 40. The two-day event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.