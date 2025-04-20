– WWE Superstar and former TNA Wrestling World Champion AJ Styles was asked about a potential TNA Hall of Fame induction during a Fanatics Live signing this weekend. Styles revealed that TNA wanted him to be inducted into their Hall of Fame, but he felt it would be disrespectful to WWE if he accepted the offer. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“There was a time they wanted me to come in and be in the TNA Hall of Fame. I just thought it was a little disrespectful at the time, to WWE, to go into the TNA Hall Of Fame. I want to go into the Hall of Fame when I’m done wrestling. I think that’s more appropriate. There are a lot of places I’ve wrestled and I’m very thankful that I can be in any Hall of Fame. I’m gonna wait until I’m done.”

Styles exited TNA Wrestling in 2014. He had been a part of the company since its inception in 2002. AJ Styles previously said he rejected the offer in October 2024. He said at the time, “I’m still an active wrestler…I hope. I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don’t want to go into any HOF as long as I’m still active. My choice.”

Styles is scheduled for action tonight at WrestleMania 41: Night 2. He faces rival Logan Paul in a singles bout. The show takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.