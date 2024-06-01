AJ Styles Fakes Retirement Tease, Attacks Cody Rhodes On WWE Smackdown

AJ Styles pulled a Mark Henry, faking the notion of a retirement and then attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show featured Styles in the main event segment, as he came to the ring to address his future after several moments in the show teased that he may be retiring.

Styles came out with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and said he didn’t have time to go to the back of the line anymore, and that he had a moment of clarity that he had missed many moments with his family and it may be time for him to stay home and be a dad. He told his O.C. brothers that he loved them and they hugged before Styles asked Cody Rhodes to come down to the ring.

Styles said that his match with Rhodes at Backlash was a good way to go out and that he was handing Rhodes the keys to the house that he built. Rhodes thanked Styles and they hugged before Styles took Rhodes out and nailed him with a Styles Clash off steel steps. Gallows and Anderson kept officials from stopping it to happen.

"Maybe I stay at home and be a phenomenal father." Say it ain't so! 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zDbdcE63uQ — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2024

"This is still the house AJ Styles built, and I called you out here to hand you the keys" Thank you, @AJStylesOrg!!!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fC8zriiYU5 — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2024