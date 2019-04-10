Update on How AJ Styles Suffered His Hip Injury at WrestleMania 35

– As previously reported, former WWE World champion AJ Styles is said to be dealing with a hip injury. PWInsider reports that WWE sources confirmed AJ Styles’ injury. Additionally, it’s believed he suffered the injury when he hit the forearm to the outside on Randy Orton during their match at WrestleMania 35.

As noted, Styles went to get a medical evaluation on his injury. The diagnosis on his injury has not yet been confirmed.