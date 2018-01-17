AJ Styles Hits Rusev With a Stunner After Last Night’s WWE TV Tapings

According to sportskeeda.com, AJ Styles had some fun at last night’s WWE TV Tapings. There were two dark matches at last night’s WWE TV tapings. The first saw The Usos defeat Rusev Day, The New Day and Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. The next was the KFC Colonel Rumble, a mini-Royal Rumble match to determine who will be the next WWE KFC Colonel Sanders. The Miz, Rusev, Titus O’Neil, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, AJ Styles, and the Fashion Police were all involved. Styles won the match, hitting a stunner on Rusev, which you can see below…