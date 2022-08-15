AJ Styles Hopes AEW and Impact Wrestling Both Do Well

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, AJ Styles said he hopes his former home Impact Wrestling, as well as AEW, both continue to do well. He noted that competition is good for everyone in wrestling. Here are highlights:

On Impact Wrestling and AEW: “I’m glad I got the opportunity. I still want IMPACT Wrestling to do well. I want AEW to do well. Competition is a good thing, it makes everybody better, there that. We want to see people succeed and to tell the truth, I have friends in every company, I would like to see them do well. So, they have my support, just like anybody else. I want to see them do well, I don’t want to see anyone lose their job and you never know who might show up in WWE.”

On if he considered leaving WWE for AEW in 2019: “I didn’t really sign a new deal. Basically, I had a player option and I just used that option. I had no plans, really, looking back. I want to be with WWE. As much as I’d like to be with my friends see, this is what I know. I know what is expected of me, I understand what they need from me here in WWE and I want to be a part of it.”