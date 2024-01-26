AJ Styles Hopes To Get One More Match With John Cena

AJ Styles has battled John Cena before, and he hopes to have one more go before Cena retires from the ring. Styles recently spoke with Brad Gilmore on The Collection and says that he would like to get a final match before Cena brings his in-ring career to an end.

“I think there is a lot of us that would like to mix it up with Cena one last time,” Styles said (per Fightful). “I’m definitely one of those guys. We had some chemistry that I can’t explain. Maybe it’s opposites attract”

He continued, “Me and John are definitely that kind of dance partners where it was always fun getting in the ring with him, it was always big, it was always special, and it was always great. I look forward to, hopefully, before he retires, jumping in the ring with him one more time.”

Cena has said he plans to retire from the ring for good before he turns 50.