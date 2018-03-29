WWE News: AJ Styles Hypes His WrestleMania 34 Match With Shinsuke Nakamura, Lady Wrestler Documentary Premieres Tonight, John Cena Continues to Tease Undertaker

– AJ Styles posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his upcoming WrestleMania 34 match with Shinsuke Nakamura…

It took us a while to get back here…

…but we’ll face off soon enough. #StylesvsNakamura #WrestleMania — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 28, 2018

– The documentary Lady Wrestler: The Amazing, Untold Story of African-American Women in the Ring premieres tonight at Ohio State University’s Wexner Center for the Arts. More information is available here.

– John Cena continues to have fun with the Undertaker, posting another old school photo of The Undertaker from his days in WCCW as Texas Red…