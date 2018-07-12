Quantcast

 

WWE News: AJ Styles Hypes Sunday’s PPV Match With Rusev, The Rock & Jim Carrey’s Andy Kaufman Project Pick Up Emmy Nominations

July 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Rusev AJ Styles WWE Extreme Rules

– AJ Styles posted the following, hyping his match on Sunday with Rusev…

– The Netflix documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton, looking at Jim Carrey losing himself in the persona of Andy Kaufman while filming Man on The Moon was nominated for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Documentary Special or NonFiction special.

– The Rock’s HBO series Ballers was nominated for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour).

