AJ Styles Says He Won’t Accept IMPACT Hall of Fame Induction While Under WWE Contract, Says Dixie Carter Ruined IMPACT

In an Q&A session on his Twitch channel (h/t Fightful), AJ Styles said that he would not accept an IMPACT Hall of Fame induction while under contract to WWE, noting they offered him a spot while he was working for ROH and NJPW and he turned it down. He also said that Dixie Carter ruined TNA. Highlights are below.

On how he wouldn’t accept an IMPACT Hall of Fame induction while under WWE contract: “It was offered to me but I was working for ROH and NJPW at the time and I said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ I’m not going to a TNA event when I’m working for someone else, I didn’t think it was right, and I was still wrestling. I always think it’s weird when people are still wrestling and you want to put them in the Hall of Fame. Wait until they retire. As long as I’m working for WWE, I definitely wouldn’t do it. Not saying I wouldn’t ever, but if I’m working for another company, I’m not doing it.”

On if Dixie Carter ruined IMPACT: “Do I believe Dixie ruined IMPACT? Well, it was TNA back then, and 100%. IMPACT, there was a time when it was really gaining ground. The problem was, Dixie wanted to be WWE-lite and that’s not what people wanted. They wanted to see something else. All she had to do was let us do what we do, it was really that simple. Had she left it to the writers, I think TNA would still be around and be bigger than what they are, but not knowing what’s best for business, she hurt TNA.”