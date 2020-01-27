AJ Styles Reportedly Injured At WWE Royal Rumble

PWInsider reports that AJ Styles was injured during the Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. Styles reportedly landed awkwardly on his left shoulder following a spear from Edge. Once back to his feet, he was holding his left arm and was eliminated shortly after.

Prior to Styles being eliminated, a ref got up on the apron and said something to Edge, and Edge eliminated Styles right after. Once eliminated, the medical staff attended to Styles and he was examined backstage.

Styles had his arm wrapped up backstage and will undergo tests to determine the exact extent of the injury.