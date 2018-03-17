Details and Photos of AJ Styles’ Injury Angle He Worked at MSG Live Event

– As previously reported, WWE Held a live event at the Madison Square Garden on Friday (March 16) in New York. During the show, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attacked WWE world champion early on. There was reportedly an apparent injury angle where Styles was helped to the back during the show.

Later on during the show, Styles ran out and made the save for Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura had beaten Kevin Owens by disqualification when Sami Zayn interfered. Some fan reports of the segments have made their way onto Twitter, along with some photos, which you can see below.

The photos show AJ Styles being helped to the back early on. According to a fan account from the event, “Styles came back out limping. Hit Sami with a chair and limped to the back. Match ended short too. At least he was able to come back.”

They just took AJ Styles to the back. This better not be real 😵😵😵😵😵😵😵 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/7LvavlVHKv — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 16, 2018