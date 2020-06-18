AJ Styles Invites Smackdown Roster to IC Championship Coronation

– Per WWE.com, tomorrow’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature a coronation for new WWE Intercontinental champion AJ Styles. Additionally, Styles has invited the whole Smackdown roster to attend the coronation. You can view the full announcement below.

AJ Styles rolling out red carpet for Intercontinental Championship presentation

It didn’t take long for AJ Styles to make a major impact on the blue brand, as he outlasted a loaded field to win the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The Superstar is set for a championship presentation fit for a Phenomenal champion.

Although he didn’t compete at WWE Backlash, Styles walked into the event with an elevated swagger and invited the entire SmackDown roster to witness his championship coronation, including the man he defeated to earn it, Daniel Bryan.

Will Styles force the SmackDown Superstars to bend the knee to their new champion? Or will his arrogance lead to an uprising among the ranks?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see if fireworks erupt during Styles’ championship presentation.