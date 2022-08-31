wrestling / News
AJ Styles Isn’t Worried About Being Kidnapped On Raw Despite Miz’s Adbuction
AJ Styles isn’t too concerned for his safety at WWE Raw despite the Miz being kidnapped by Dexter Lumis last week. Styles was a guest on Bump This on Wednesday and was asked about Lumis’ abduction of Miz and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
On Miz getting kidnapped by Dexter Lumis: “I feel like I can take care of myself, so it’s not really a safety issue. I just don’t know what’s going on. I didn’t know if somebody was coming after me or The Miz. Who knows? What happened to The Miz? Does anybody know that? He got kidnapped, I guess, but he was at Raw. I don’t know.”
On if he felt bad for Miz: “[Laughs] That’s the last thing that I feel for The Miz, is bad. I think anybody who knows The Miz is like, ‘Oh, actually, I like that.’ So if anybody was to be kidnapped, let be The Miz. That’s great, I love it.”
Does @AJStylesOrg feel bad for @mikethemiz after he was kidnapped 2 weeks ago on #WWERaw? #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/5TWrHS7sMl
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
