wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Says John Cena Helped Make Him, 1000 Days of Undisputed Era, Braun Powerslams Video
– NXT tweeted about 1000 days of the Undisputed Era, prompting a reply from Adam Cole.
1️⃣, 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣days of brotherhood.
1️⃣, 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣days of shocking systems.
1️⃣, 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣days of living by their own rules
1️⃣, 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣days of being #UNDISPUTED.#UE1000 #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/8y7herOI2a
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2020
1,000 days & counting…#UE1000 https://t.co/md9CIct6H8
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 15, 2020
– AJ Styles believes that he made his name in WWE due to being in the ring with John Cena in 2016, and he recalls those bouts on the newest episode of WWE Break It Down. Here’s a preview clip.
– The latest WWE Supercut video looks at From 50 of Braun Strowman’s Running Powerslam.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold
- Christian Again Says He Can’t Return To the Ring, Says His Situation Is Different From Daniel Bryan
- Jim Cornette Says He’ll Never Meet Joey Janela, Janela and Chili’s Restaurant Respond