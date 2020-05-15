wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Says John Cena Helped Make Him, 1000 Days of Undisputed Era, Braun Powerslams Video

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Ashish

– NXT tweeted about 1000 days of the Undisputed Era, prompting a reply from Adam Cole.

– AJ Styles believes that he made his name in WWE due to being in the ring with John Cena in 2016, and he recalls those bouts on the newest episode of WWE Break It Down. Here’s a preview clip.

– The latest WWE Supercut video looks at From 50 of Braun Strowman’s Running Powerslam.

