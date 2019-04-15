wrestling / News
AJ Styles Joins Raw Roster in Superstar Shakeup, Teams With Shield in Main Event (Highlights)
– AJ Styles is the newest member of the Raw brand thanks to the Superstar Shakeup. Styles came out as the mystery partner for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, confirming his jump to Monday nights. The trio defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the main event. You can see highlights from the match below:
Montreal's favorite son?#RAW #6ManTag @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/OFMuRmPN5C
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
ALL. MIGHTY.#RAW #6ManTag @fightbobby @ItsLioRush pic.twitter.com/EE3gilkR4s
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
#UniversalChampion @WWERollins is ready to GO. #RAW #6ManTag #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/mZpxrz5knw
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
HERE COMES THE BIG DOG.#RAW #6ManTag #SuperstarShakeUp @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/YxQkoYFf1s
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
#RAW. IS. PHENOMENAL!@AJStylesOrg is ready to make Monday nights his new home! #SuperstarShakeUp #6ManTag pic.twitter.com/KsvgKhKSX4
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
It's @AJStylesOrg @WWERomanReigns & @WWERollins vs. @BaronCorbinWWE @DMcIntyreWWE & @fightbobby NEXT on #RAW! #6ManTag #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/Tzs4al8zIW
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
Bring it on, @WWERomanReigns…#RAW #6ManTag @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/jfbRB0K4ta
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
The #ScottishPsychopath @DMcIntyreWWE is LOVING every second of this punishment… #RAW #6ManTag #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/EhQsKACxmO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
.@DMcIntyreWWE and @WWERomanReigns are going at it in this HUGE 6-Man Tag Match main event on #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/9smblpBWs1
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
Look at the #UniversalChampion go!#RAW #6ManTag @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/AQAZ4jtOLq
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
.@fightbobby wasn't ready for THIS onslaught!#RAW #6ManTag #SuperstarShakeUp @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/bhJTeqCaEk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
THEY DON'T WANT NONE.@AJStylesOrg pins @fightbobby to get the WIN for himself, @WWERomanReigns & #UniversalChampion @WWERollins on #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp #6ManTag pic.twitter.com/84Sk5KaSN1
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
Will this be the LAST time we see these three men in the same ring at the same time on #RAW? The #SuperstarShakeUp continues TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/HwciTwBq6F
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
#RAW's newest Superstar @AJStylesOrg is taking over in this 6-Man Tag Match main event! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/OcTKrhH1bH
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
