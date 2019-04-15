AJ Styles Joins Raw Roster in Superstar Shakeup, Teams With Shield in Main Event (Highlights)

– AJ Styles is the newest member of the Raw brand thanks to the Superstar Shakeup. Styles came out as the mystery partner for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, confirming his jump to Monday nights. The trio defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the main event. You can see highlights from the match below:

Will this be the LAST time we see these three men in the same ring at the same time on #RAW? The #SuperstarShakeUp continues TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/HwciTwBq6F — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019