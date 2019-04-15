wrestling / News

AJ Styles Joins Raw Roster in Superstar Shakeup, Teams With Shield in Main Event (Highlights)

April 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Raw 4-15-19

– AJ Styles is the newest member of the Raw brand thanks to the Superstar Shakeup. Styles came out as the mystery partner for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, confirming his jump to Monday nights. The trio defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the main event. You can see highlights from the match below:

