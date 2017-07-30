AJ Styles and Kenny Omega Comment on Bullet Club Group Photo With Finn Balor

– Last week, Bullet Club member Tama Tonga tweeted out a happy birthday to former Bullet Club member Finn Balor. The photo showed a picture of the Bullet Club and Balor beating up Kenny Omega before he joined the group. It was then followed by the this Twitter exchange. The exchange included tweets from Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and current WWE Superstar and former group member AJ Styles.

Omega said he didn’t find the image to be the most flattering picture. AJ Styles then replied with his own tweet, writing, “I know whatcha mean,” likely referencing to how the group beat up Styles when he was kicked out of the group before joining the WWE roster later on.

And again….

Happy Birhday OG @FinnBalor ! Wishing you the best and your much wanted return. Much love Homie. 🤘🏽 #BulletclubLoyal pic.twitter.com/rDXiPMBAlz — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 25, 2017