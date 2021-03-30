AJ Styles Had Plans For Live Podcast Before Having To Shut Down Twitch Channel

AJ Styles has to shut down his popular Twitch channel after WWE’s implementation of its third-party platform policy, which certainly brought about some controversy within the industry. In a recent interview on A Couple in with Cody Jinks, Styles discussed the move and plans he had for his channel.

When discussing the situation, Styles mentioned that he understood the decision, but that he also had goals of branching out and even doing a live podcast (via Fightful):

“Vince said we couldn’t do it anymore, which is understandable. We were taking his product and making money off of it when he’s paying us to do a job. I get it and understand it. There are certain things that played into it. I am a gamer, but as far as Twitch, I had to let it go by the wayside. I was hoping to branch out. I started off playing games on Mixer, which ended up being sold, and I went to Twitch. I was amazed at how huge the community was. It was great. By the time I got to Twitch, it was more or less me talking for two hours rather than playing games. I was literally hoping to do a live podcast. That was the direction I was hoping to go.”

Styles will now turn his attention to his upcoming WrestleMania 37 match, as he’ll team with Omos to take on The New Day for the Raw Tag Team titles.