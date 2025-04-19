AJ Styles Says He’d Love To Have One More Match In TNA

AJ Styles would relish the opportunity for one last match in TNA, and would like to face Frankie Kazarian. Styles, who was a mainstay of TNA before joining WWE, appeared in a Fanatics live signing appearance and was asked about the working relationship between TNA and WWE. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On the partnership between the companies: “I love it. You know, I still have a couple of friends there. I would love to have the opportunity to go back and wrestle at least one more match at TNA.”

On who he would like to face: “Frankie Kazarian, 100%.”