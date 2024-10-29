wrestling / News
AJ Styles Says He Made Decision Not To Go Into TNA Hall Of Fame, Not WWE
AJ Styles has clarified reports that he was considered for the TNA Hall of Fame and WWE passed on the opportunity. As previously noted, Styles was reported as considered for the Hall of Fame and TNA contacted WWE about the possibility, with WWE passing.
Styles posted to Twitter and clarified that he was the person who made the call, writing:
“I’m still an active wrestler…I hope. I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don’t want to go into any HOF as long as I’m still active. My choice”
Styles is currently out of action due to a a mid-foot ligament sprain.
