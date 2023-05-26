wrestling
AJ Styles Vows To Make History At WWE Night of Champions, Notes Seth Rollins’ Press Conference Absence
May 26, 2023
AJ Styles is set to face Seth Rollins for the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, and he has vowed to “make history” at the Saudi PPV. Styles spoke during the press conference on Friday promoting the event, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On the match on Saturday: “Jeddah, tomorrow night, we make history. AJ Styles will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.”
On Rollins missing the press conference due to his media tour and Captain America: New World Order filming: “No disrespect to Seth Rollins. God knows everybody would love to be a Hollywood star. But I’m more focused on what I’m doing here in the WWE — becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.”
