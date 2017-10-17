AJ Styles Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

AJ Styles will compete on next week’s episode of Smackdown. Daniel Bryan confirmed during Tuesday’s Smackdown that Styles will face Sunil Singh next Tuesday after Jinder Mahal and the Singhs rushed into Daniel Bryan’s office after the Styles segment and demanded a response. Bryan asked Mahal what he would do about it and Mahal said he would destroy AJ. Mahal said Sunil would challenge him next week, after which Bryan agreed to the match.

Smackdown takes place next week from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and airs live on USA Network.