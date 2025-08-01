AJ Styles Says This May Be His Last SummerSlam At Kickoff Event

AJ Styles said he may be at the end of his SummerSlams, making the suggestion at Friday’s Kickoff event. WWE hosted the kickoff event ahead of this weekend’s two-night event and Styles appeared to promote his match against Dominik Mysterio. During his promo he said that he is going to give it all because he doesn’t know if he’ll be at the next iteration of the event.

“If I’m being honest with you guys,” Styles said (per Fightful), “this might be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys.”

Styles and Mysterio will do battle on night two of the event on Sunday.