WWE News: AJ Styles Misses WWE Live Event, 5 Best Wrestlers On Social Media

– AJ Styles missed the WWE live event in Uniondale, NY tonight. As reported earlier, Styles is currently dealing with the flu. Styles was originally scheduled to face Daniel Bryan in a cage match at the Uniondale show, but John Cena ended up facing Bryan instead (Bryan won the match after nailing Cena with his title belt and then escaping through the cage door).

– WWE has posted their latest WWE Now video which looks at the 5 best wrestlers on social media. The five wrestlers in the video are Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Paige, Carmella, and the Velveteen Dream.