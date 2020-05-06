AJ Styles, Miz & Maryse, More Set For This Week’s The Bump

WWE has set several more guests, including AJ Styles and The Miz & Maryse, for this week’s episode of The Bump. As you can see below, the show will be joined by Styles, Miz, Maryse, Dana Brooke, and Tamina.

Styles is set to be part of the men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder match at Money in the Bank, with Brooke participating on the women’s side. Miz is part of the Fatal Four-Way for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at the show, with Tamina facing Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

The Bump airs tomorrow at 10 AM ET on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.