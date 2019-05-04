wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Mocks Old TNA Merchandise, UpUpDownDown Features Star Wars X-Wing, Former AAF Coach Has Advice For XFL
May 4, 2019 | Posted by
– AJ Styles recently retweeted a photo of an old shirt from TNA/Impact Wrestling, which some fans have called “the jizz shirt”, and took a shot at his former employer in the process. He wrote:
I wish I could tell u this was the worst thing TNA has ever come up with. https://t.co/TX5BdpFzVx
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 4, 2019
– TMZ Sports recently asked former AAF coach Rick Neuheisel if he had any advice for the XFL before it launches, and he suggested that it should have enough money before it does.
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing Star Wars X-Wing.
