AJ Styles Never Knew Impact Released a Statement About His Going to WWE

When AJ Styles jumped from Impact to WWE the former company released a statement about it, but that was news to Styles until recently. Styles spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below:

On Impact releasing a statement he was headed to WWE: “I had no idea. You just told me. I had no idea they released any kind of statement. They were the furthest thing from my mind at that point in my career. So, why would I even pay attention to it?”

On if he had talks to joining Impact: “Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. We did have some talks about that. It’s one of those things where I got wind of Shinsuke leaving. I go, ‘Guys, I’m telling you, we might need to move on and I’m ready to get home.’ We had talks. Then I had a talk with Triple H, the ball got rolling so quick. Thank God it did.”

On being introduced to Dixie Carter’s beautician: “I believe I did. I did see her — I believe she bought me some clothes. All kinds of stuff. That hair was terrible. I agree, But in the beginning years of TNA, we’re still in the Asylum.”