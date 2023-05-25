AJ Styles Says New World Heavyweight Title Will Be The ‘Workhorse Championship’

AJ Styles is competing to become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions, and he recently weighed in on it being considered a ‘secondary’ title. Styles, who will face Seth Rollins for the championship at the Saturday PPV, appeared on My Love Letter to Wrestling and shared his thoughts about the title being considered secondary to Roman Reigns’ championships. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the perception of the new title as secondary: “A lot of people have been calling it a secondary title and I would love to disagree with them, but how can I when Roman holds the Raw and the SmackDown championships so we’ve made a new one so that he can’t have it yet? Okay, I’ll give you that. But the key to this World Heavyweight Championship is that it’s going to be the workhorse championship. That’s what I believe this is going to be. I’ve been that guy, Seth has been the guy, so you’re not going to go wrong either way.”

On the idea of Reigns potentially coming after the title: “And when Roman wants to step up and challenge for that workhorse championship, we’ll see what becomes secondary then, because I believe that the guy who’s in the ring, there’s no ring rust, you get in there and you’re doing it and you’re working on all cylinders. This time that Roman’s taking where he’s not on every show, that’s going to hurt him in the long run, because we’re going to be polished and ready for the next fight.”