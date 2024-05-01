AJ Styles Says Wrestling in Japan ‘Put Me On the Map Immediately’, Comments on How It Changed His Career

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AJ Styles spoke about his run with New Japan Pro Wrestling, which bridged the gap between his time and TNA and eventual WWE debut. Styles left TNA in 2014 and would stay in NJPW for two years before appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2016. Here are highlights:

On becoming IWGP Heavyweight Champion in his first match: “The creative changed everything for me. If I were bringing somebody over to be in my company, the last thing I would do is have them win the heavyweight championship as soon as they got there. But that’s what they did. And it worked. It put me on the map immediately.”

On his run in the company: “New Japan was getting hot, real hot, and that’s when I got there. I got to be in the ring with incredible talent like Shinsuke, Okada, and Tanahashi. Those guys, they’re big time. And there were no handcuffs. Whatever I wanted to say or do, I could.”

On wrestling Dusty Rhodes in 2003: “I was wrestling a legend. I was stoked to be able to do that. We spent more time together out of the ring. When Dusty was in charge of creative, we’d talk a lot. He would tell me about his son who wrestled in high school. I wrestled in high school, too. And that was Cody. I almost went to one of his matches. Imagine that?”