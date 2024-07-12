AJ Styles Says His NOAH Match Shows What Triple H’s WWE Era Is About

AJ Styles says that his match at NOAH Destination 2024 is emblematic of what the new era of WWE is all about under Triple H. Styles will face Naomichi Marufuji at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on Saturday, the same day that IYO SKY will compete at Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 against Utami Hayashishita. Styles spoke in a press conference promotion the NOAH event and talked about what a statement it is regarding Triple H’s goals in the wrestling industry.

“I think this is showing the Triple H era of what WWE is all about,” Styles said (per Fightful). “Because I’m not the only one that is wrestling in Japan tomorrow night. IYO SKY is also wrestling, along with myself. That just goes to show what Triple H is trying to bring throughout the world and WWE, whether it be in NOAH or somewhere else.”

He continued, “Having the opportunity to wrestle there is big for everybody, and it just shows how we were willing and able to work together so that we all can make pro wrestling as big as we possibly can.”