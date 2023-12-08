wrestling / News

AJ Styles Not Expected For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

December 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, AJ Styles was featured in an ad for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, suggesting that he might return this week. However, PWInsider reports that Styles is not expected to appear on tonight’s episode.

At one point, Styles was planned to return a few weeks ago, but that didn’t happen. It is reportedly a creative decision that’s keeping him off TV for now. It was noted that he could come back “any week now” but it won’t be tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading