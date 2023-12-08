wrestling / News
AJ Styles Not Expected For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
December 8, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, AJ Styles was featured in an ad for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, suggesting that he might return this week. However, PWInsider reports that Styles is not expected to appear on tonight’s episode.
At one point, Styles was planned to return a few weeks ago, but that didn’t happen. It is reportedly a creative decision that’s keeping him off TV for now. It was noted that he could come back “any week now” but it won’t be tonight.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Takes the Credit for the Timing of His RKO on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31
- Konnan Says the Issue of QT Marshall Leaving AEW Had Been Building Up for a While
- Details On Identities of Recently-Trademarked NXT Names
- Shawn Michaels Says It Was A Last Minute Decision To Pull Wes Lee From NXT Deadline