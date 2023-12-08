AJ Styles Not Expected For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, AJ Styles was featured in an ad for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, suggesting that he might return this week. However, PWInsider reports that Styles is not expected to appear on tonight’s episode.

At one point, Styles was planned to return a few weeks ago, but that didn’t happen. It is reportedly a creative decision that’s keeping him off TV for now. It was noted that he could come back “any week now” but it won’t be tonight.