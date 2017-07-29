 

WWE News: AJ Styles On Not Making The Summerslam Poster, Mae Young Classic Competitors Talk Tournament Namesake, Gallery of WWE Submission Moves,

July 29, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles

– A fan recently asked AJ Styles about his thoughts on not making the poster for this year’s Summerslam even though he’s the United States champion. You can see his response below.

WWE.com has posted a gallery of submission moves, asking fans to name them. They include Great Khali’s “Vice grip,” William Regal’s “Regal Stretch,” and Brock Lesnar’s “Kimura Lock” and more.

WWE.com also has a video of the Mae Young Classic competitors talking about the tournament’s namesake, Mae Young.

