AJ Styles Expected to Re-Up With WWE

– Cageside Seats released its rumor roundup, and there was a rumor regarding AJ Styles and his WWE status. According to the rumor, AJ Styles is expected to re-up with WWE and remain in the company for “the coming years.”

It was reported last month that Styles is under contract with WWE until April. He was also said to be in the process of renegotiating a new deal with the company.

Currently, Styles is expected to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at the 2019 Royal Rumble event set for later this month. The card will be held on January 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.