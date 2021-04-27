wrestling / News
AJ Styles & Omos, Charlotte Flair Set For This Week’s The Bump
WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump which includes AJ Styles & Omos, Charlotte Flair, and more. You can see the announcement tweets below, which reveal that Tamina Snuka, Natalya, and Franky Monet will also be guests this week.
This will be the first WWE TV appearance of Styles and Omos since they won the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37 night one. The Bump airs Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET on all WWE digital platforms.
The freshly-reinstated @MsCharlotteWWE will be on #WWETheBump tomorrow at 10am ET! pic.twitter.com/qZMswhFHek
The dynamic team of @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka will be joining us on #WWETheBump tomorrow at 10am ET!@peacockTV @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Ra3rpmGKmd
