AJ Styles & Omos vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker Tag Team Title Match Set for WWE Raw

– WWE.com has confirmed a new tag team title match for tomorrow’s Memorial Day edition of Monday Night Raw. AJ Styles and Omos will be defending their Raw tag team titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Here’s the full announcement:

AJ Styles & Omos take on Elias & Jaxson Ryker in Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Phenomenal One and his own personal colossus won their first title defense at the beginning of the month against The New Day. The pairing has proved dominant, but Ryker & Elias did manage to score a crafty win last week. Their tactics were met by a charging Omos who chased down Elias and smashed the songbird through a WWE Thunderdome video screen.

Will it be a Phenomenal celebration for Styles & Omos? Or smash hit gold for Elias & Ryker?

