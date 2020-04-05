AJ Styles On How He Prepared For His Boneyard Match At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Newsweek, AJ Styles spoke about how he prepared for his Boneyard match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania, which will air tonight. Here are highlights:

On dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak and social distancing: “It’s been a confusing time. I’m trying to figure out how serious everything is and getting the right information. And the right information, right now, is to distance yourself and quarantine yourself even if you don’t have anything. You have to spend time with your family, and that may or may not be a good thing. Sometimes I think it’s great and sometimes I’m ready to kill somebody, but it’s been a different time. It’s something that when we look back in history we’ll say: ‘Remember 2020? Wow that was a crazy year.'”

On his match with the Undertaker: “It’s awesome considering the circumstances. We didn’t have [this type of match] planned in the beginning. But at the same time, I rather have him in a boneyard than in an empty arena match. So I’m very happy with the WrestleMania match.”

On adjusting to the changes to Wrestlemania: “It’s definitely different. It was either going to be in front of no one or in a yard of some sort. And in that respect I’m definitely happy with what has happened. And while there are no fans there, there wasn’t going to be fans in an empty arena match anyway. So it’s kind of like picking your poison. And what me and The Undertaker are doing, it’s going to be awesome. We can be totally unique in what we do and totally different.”