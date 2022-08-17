AJ Styles on Not Having a Match Lined Up Yet for WWE Clash at the Castle, Wants to Put on a Show

– During a recent chat with Inside The RopesFightful), WWE Superstar AJ Styles discussed plans for WWE Clash at the Castle next month and not currently having a match scheduled for the event. AJ Styles stated the following:

“I would love to put on a show. I don’t know that I have a story or anything, and it’s a shame, but there are plenty of other of our performers that have great stories. So, I’m not saddened by the fact that I won’t be there because I know you guys are going to have such a great night with so many great matches.”

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.