AJ Styles on the Origin of the Styles Clash, Wanting a Match with Triple H

AJ Styles revealed the origin of the Styles Clash and discussed a possible match with Triple H in a new interview. Styles spoke with ITN Wrestling and a couple of highlights are below:

On the origin of the Styles Clash: “Well, my little brother was trying to powerbomb his buddy on the trampoline. He’s dangling upside down. They’re talking to each other, And I go, oh and I walked over there and my little brother took the first-ever styles splash on a trampoline”

On who he still wants to face in WWE: “Triple H is definitely the next guy I’d like to face at some point if it — it could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker.”