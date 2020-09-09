AJ Styles on WWE Third Party Edict & Twitch Stance, Clarifies Past Comments Regarding COVID-19 Diagnosis

– During a Twitch livestream last night, WWE Superstar AJ Styles commented on the status of his channel in light of WWE’s new policy banning Superstar activities in third-party platforms (via PWInsider). According to Styles, WWE does want talent to continue interacting with fans and to be active on social channels such as Twitch and YouTube.

This would align with the recent report by Fightful on the new WWE edict, which reportedly clarified that WWE Superstars would be able to continue using YouTube and Twitch accounts, but they would have to do so using their real names and not their WWE ring names.

AJ Styles continued that there are things regarding third-party platforms WWE wanted them to do which the company was “vague” on at first, and there are other things talents are not allowed to that are apparently borderline but will be addressed later on. Styles added that there some changes to other areas and platforms, such as Cameo, that he has no idea about since he is not active on them.

Additionally, Styles clarified his past comments regarding his positive COVID-19 test. Per styles, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 “a month and a half ago,” and the CD said anyone affected had to be in quarantine for 10 days. According to Styles, he was home for 10 days and stayed in his basement. Styles said he revealed his diagnosis because he wanted others to know it isn’t as bad for some people who were infected by the virus, while others may have it worse. Styles also praised WWE for testing everyone for COVID-19.