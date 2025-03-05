AJ Styles Would Be Open To One-Off Return To TNA

WWE and TNA have a working relationship now, and AJ Styles says he’d be open to crossing the line for a one-off appearance. Styles was asked about a potential TNA appearance in his interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and said he’d be open to the notion. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On if a TNA appearance will happen: “I don’t know. I’d like to. I think it’d be fun to do something like that, like a one-off. I would definitely do it.”

Commenting on the working relationship between WWE and TNA, AJ Styles touted this as a benefit of the Triple H era, recalling that Vince McMahon didn’t know who he was when he signed because he only watched WWE products.

On the working relationship between WWE and TNA: “He [Vince] never watched any matches outside of WWE because nothing else existed except for WWE. I’m sure when he was first trying to start WWF and get everybody he wanted, I’m sure then maybe he saw matches. But once he’s rolling and it’s WWE, I guarantee you, he watched nothing else, but it feels like Triple H watches everything. I think he had a better idea of who guys and girls were and bringing them in. But that’s what we need. You have to evolve, and a lot of people think, ‘Oh, he’s just picking and choosing what he wants,’ but if you’re in TNA or something smaller, and someone has the opportunity to go to WWE, how many people are going to want to work for TNA to maybe get an opportunity, and that’s just helping TNA get bigger stars and whatnot, maybe get more money in the long run, it just helps everybody. People are going to go where there’s an opportunity to better their lives.

“I left New Japan, which I thought so much of. I really love that place because I was coming home and the opportunity to make more money was there. People are going to do that. You’re not going to stop them unless you’re able to offer them something that’s somewhat closer to that money. So I think it just benefits everybody with TNA, NOAH being able to work with them. Omos was just in NOAH. He’s going to learn over there, and he’s going to bring that back to WWE. It’s going to work well for him in WWE, the things that he didn’t know. You learn different styles. It’s good.”