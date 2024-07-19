AJ Styles Doesn’t Mind Other Talent Using His Moves

AJ Styles has made it clear that he isn’t someone who gets upset when someone uses one of his trademark moves. The match between Will Ospreay and MJF on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite Saw Ospreay bust out the Styles Clash, which he used twice in his attempt to but MJF away. The move drew some discussion online about talent “stealing” other peoples’ moves, and Styles took to Twitter to note that it’s not something that bothers him.

The WWE star wrote:

“Why do you think it bothers me that someone else is doing my move? We all do it. Its wrestling! I think if nothing else, it shows appreciation.”