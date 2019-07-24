AJ Styles Is Excited About Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Raw, on Reforming The Club, WWE Showing Him ‘Nothing But Respect’ Ahead of New Contract

– Sporting News recently spoke to former WWE World champion AJ Styles, who discussed reforming The Club with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and more. Below are some highlights.

AJ Styles on Paul Heyman becoming the new Executive Director of Raw: “I’ve always been a fan of Paul Heyman. This guy is the mastermind that can take performers and hide their weaknesses and exploit their strengths. It’s just unbelievable how good he is at this. To have that guy helping out on Raw, I’m excited. I think everyone’s excited. I think when you see, since he started helping out, how much has changed it’s all positive at this point and I’m looking forward to working with him more.”

AJ Styles on signing a new deal with WWE: “Sure there was. This is my job. This is what I do for a living. I knew that the next contract that I will sign will be my last. I’m getting older and I don’t want to embarrass myself if I don’t have to. That’s why it was important that I made the right decision and I did. I definitely, 100 percent made the right decision in staying with WWE. They’ve taken care of me since I’ve been here. They’ve shown me nothing but respect, so it worked out.”

AJ Styles on reforming the group: “Well, that was my plan and that plan wasn’t coming to a point. It was just one of those things that seemed like – we had a couple of guys behind us, helping us convince others that this was a good idea that Anderson and Gallows and myself are back together again. There was talk about maybe them going somewhere else, but at the end of the day, it all worked out the way it was supposed to and I can’t be happier. I think what I like about it the most is, again, we know each other so well. We don’t have to talk about what to do next. We already know. We have an idea. We kind of read each other’s minds at this point. How can you not love that? It’s just easy. That’s why I wanted to get back together with those guys so badly and I know the quality of entertainment we’re able to put on together.”

AJ Styles on wanting to work with The Undisputed Era: “Bring ’em up! Whatever we gotta do to get eyes on our television, that’s what we need to do. I would love that. I know those guys. I know them very well. So, let’s do this. But it’s got to be timed right. I can’t just be out of nowhere. You want people to come see it, so the timing is everything. You just don’t want to throw it out there.”