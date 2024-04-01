AJ Styles On His ‘Phenomenal’ Nickname, Living Up To It As He Gets Older

During an appearance on Fantatics Live (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about his ‘Phenomenal’ nickname and why it’s a hard one to live up to as he gets older.

He said: “Dan The Dragon Wilson was a commentator for NWA Wildside back in 2000. For some reason, he called me The Phenomenal AJ Styles. It was given. It stuck. It’s a little long, but I like it. It’s stuck with me this long. It’s harder to be phenomenal as you get older. It’s getting to be a tipping point to where I’m starting to be Old Guy AJ Styles.“