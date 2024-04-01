wrestling / News
AJ Styles On His ‘Phenomenal’ Nickname, Living Up To It As He Gets Older
April 1, 2024 | Posted by
During an appearance on Fantatics Live (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about his ‘Phenomenal’ nickname and why it’s a hard one to live up to as he gets older.
He said: “Dan The Dragon Wilson was a commentator for NWA Wildside back in 2000. For some reason, he called me The Phenomenal AJ Styles. It was given. It stuck. It’s a little long, but I like it. It’s stuck with me this long. It’s harder to be phenomenal as you get older. It’s getting to be a tipping point to where I’m starting to be Old Guy AJ Styles.“
