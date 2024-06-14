AJ Styles Comments on Possible TNA Return For WWE Crossover

In an interview with Cultaholic (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about possible returning to TNA as part of the ongoing crossover with WWE. Styles hasn’t been in a TNA ring since 2013.

He said: “I would say that hopefully something like that happens. It’s good for not only talent in WWE to go to TNA, TNA to come to WWE, it’s better for the younger talent to get into the ring with some people who have different styles. It’s very important that we are well rounded and you can’t do that all in NXT. So the fact that we’re going to be able to do that somewhere else is great.”