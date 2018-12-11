Quantcast

 

Various News: AJ Styles Possible WrestleMania Opponent Revealed, New UpUpDownDown, Lance Storm on Front Row Material

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to Joes Peisich and Barnburner‘s No Holds Barred podcast (via Ringside news), AJ Styles is currently penciled in for a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton.

– Here is AJ Styles doing a run in on a recent edition of UpUpDownDown…

– Lance Storm will be making a special guest appearance on Jerry Lynn, Mikey Whipwreck, & Mike Freland’s “Front Row Material” podcast. You can check out the show here.

