Various News: AJ Styles Possible WrestleMania Opponent Revealed, New UpUpDownDown, Lance Storm on Front Row Material
December 11, 2018
– According to Joes Peisich and Barnburner‘s No Holds Barred podcast (via Ringside news), AJ Styles is currently penciled in for a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton.
– Here is AJ Styles doing a run in on a recent edition of UpUpDownDown…
– Lance Storm will be making a special guest appearance on Jerry Lynn, Mikey Whipwreck, & Mike Freland’s “Front Row Material” podcast. You can check out the show here.
