AJ Styles Praises HIAC as a Great Show, Says He’d Love For The Club to Face The Shield

– AJ Styles recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

His Thoughts on Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV: “I believe that it was the best big show that we’ve put on this year,” Styles said. “I think from top to bottom there were great matches, and they were all a little bit different from start to finish. It started with Hell In A Cell, it ended with Hell In A Cell, surprises happened, I thought that it was a really great show. It was the best of the year.”

On Possibly Teaming With Shane McMahon to Face Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: “I didn’t think about it when I said it, but it certainly could be (at Survivor Series). Shane and I have got a lot of respect for each other especially after WrestleMania, and the guy’s a stud, so you’ve got to respect that about him. I’ve never really liked Kevin Owens and now that Sami Zayn has joined his crew, it doesn’t make me like Sami Zayn anymore. So you never know, it may happen.”

On Reuniting With Gallows & Anderson to Face The Shield: “Absolutely. I think that if Gallows and Anderson and I got together, we would dominate just like we’ve done before. There’s no doubt about it.”