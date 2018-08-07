Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Promises To Make His Presence Known on Smackdown, Top 10 Raw Moments, Jeff Hardy & Shinsuke Nakamura Hype Their Summerslam Match

August 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
AJ Styles' aj styles wwe smackdown 31318

– AJ Styles posted the following on Twitter, promising to make his presence known on tonight’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…

– Jeff Hardy and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura had the following Twitter exchange ahead of their title match at Summerslam…

article topics :

AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading