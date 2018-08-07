wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Promises To Make His Presence Known on Smackdown, Top 10 Raw Moments, Jeff Hardy & Shinsuke Nakamura Hype Their Summerslam Match
– AJ Styles posted the following on Twitter, promising to make his presence known on tonight’s WWE Smackdown…
I’ve heard the words.
I know what he said.
And now I make my return to #SDLive THIS Tuesday in Orlando, FL.
I’ve made my presence known there before … this time won’t be any different. pic.twitter.com/zpLSS7Li5P
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) August 5, 2018
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…
– Jeff Hardy and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura had the following Twitter exchange ahead of their title match at Summerslam…
I can give you a #KneeToFace. Whichever one enters the ring at #SummerSlam. https://t.co/aIFYobkGFL
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 6, 2018
You cannot ERASE an eNiGmA….We always find sTrAnGe ways to prevail & paint again! https://t.co/yY5qPpJiYf
— #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) August 6, 2018