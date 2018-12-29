WWE News: AJ Styles Would Punch Vince McMahon Again, Full Royal Rumble 2012 Match Video, and Cesaro vs. Xavier Woods Axe Toss Finals

– Earlier today on his Twitter account, former two-time WWE world champion AJ Styles commented on punching out Vince McMahon earlier this week on Smackdown. You can read his comments on the matter below. According to Styles, he would punch McMahon again.

– WWE released the full Rumble match video from the 2012 Royal Rumble event. You can check out the complete match video in the player below.

– Xavier Woods released a new video for his UpUpDownDown channel where he faces fellow WWE Superstar in the finals of their axe-throwing challenge. That video is available below.